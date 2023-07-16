Sign up
Photo 2246
The grass
Taken by the lake. I didn't go out today because of the heat. I had big plans for what I could do at that time. I decided to finish reading the book first. But then I started reading the next one and so the day passed.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
8
7
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
green
grass
bokeh
dof
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty ! nice light and bokeh! Hope the heat will subside for you soon ! fav
July 16th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
Turned out so pretty, such nice detail. I like to snap these seemly humble grass seeds too.
July 16th, 2023
Mags
A dreamy capture!
July 16th, 2023
Tia
Love this. Such a simple image. Great light and bokeh.
July 16th, 2023
Helen Jane
these simple grasses look absolutely stunning
July 16th, 2023
Barb
Beautiful! Great bokeh!
July 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very delicate and creative
July 16th, 2023
Suzanne
This is lovely. Favourite
July 16th, 2023
