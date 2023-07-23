Previous
In the shade of trees by haskar
Photo 2253

In the shade of trees

A narrow alley in the old Powązki Cemetery in Warsaw.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Korcsog Károly ace
A wonderful line of trees!
July 23rd, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
So beautiful lovely pov
July 23rd, 2023  
Heather ace
A great pov! You are really taking us down the narrow alley between the rows of those enormous trees! Fav
July 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful pov
July 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful pov and leading lines as the path takes you through the avenue of these huge trees! fav
July 23rd, 2023  
