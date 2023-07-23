Sign up
Photo 2253
In the shade of trees
A narrow alley in the old Powązki Cemetery in Warsaw.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
shadow
alley
cemetery
line
leading-
Korcsog Károly
ace
A wonderful line of trees!
July 23rd, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
So beautiful lovely pov
July 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
A great pov! You are really taking us down the narrow alley between the rows of those enormous trees! Fav
July 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful pov
July 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful pov and leading lines as the path takes you through the avenue of these huge trees! fav
July 23rd, 2023
