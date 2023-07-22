Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2252
Apartment in the clouds
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2725
photos
247
followers
225
following
616% complete
View this month »
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd July 2023 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
city
,
architecture
Mags
ace
Love the patterns and tones.
July 22nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning shot, suits b&w
July 22nd, 2023
Dianne
This really suits monotone.
July 22nd, 2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
What a great picture and I love that you did it in black and white. The contrasts are awesome.
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow very dramatic
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close