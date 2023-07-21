Sign up
Photo 2251
A colorful fish
Playing with water during sunset
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
6
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2724
photos
247
followers
225
following
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
21st July 2023 8:05pm
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
fountain
,
colour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous!
July 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Ditto on what Beryl said!
July 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the lines of beaded water and the soft colour tones in the background! Fav
July 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
July 21st, 2023
Kate
ace
Awesome with wonderful light
July 21st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool.
July 21st, 2023
