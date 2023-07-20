Sign up
Previous
Photo 2250
A colony of swallows
The common house martin is a very small and fast bird. I've never caught them in flight. But when they're in a tree, they're pretty easy to shot.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
tree
,
bird
Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful !I have not seen any around here for years - they used to be regular visitors!
July 20th, 2023
