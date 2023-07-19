Previous
The fringed pink by haskar
Photo 2249

The fringed pink

Very rare, but you can still find it in the botanical garden.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful - a super macro shot ! fav
July 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! What an amazing bloom.
July 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I’ve never seen anything like it. Very beautiful
July 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Looks like a sea creature…. Beautiful and ethereal.
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise