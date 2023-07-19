Sign up
Photo 2249
The fringed pink
Very rare, but you can still find it in the botanical garden.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
365
E-M1MarkIII
19th July 2023 6:04pm
flower
close-up
square
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful - a super macro shot ! fav
July 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! What an amazing bloom.
July 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I’ve never seen anything like it. Very beautiful
July 19th, 2023
KV
ace
Looks like a sea creature…. Beautiful and ethereal.
July 19th, 2023
