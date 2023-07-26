Sign up
Previous
Photo 2256
Beskid Sądecki
We are walking among the clouds. The rain falls constantly, but it is warm and pleasant. The storms seem to be over.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2731
photos
249
followers
225
following
618% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th July 2023 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
weather
,
mountains
Lesley
ace
Very atmospheric
July 26th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love the beautiful warm tones.
July 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
July 26th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Great clouds and stormy scene
July 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful weather capture!
July 26th, 2023
