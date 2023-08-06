Previous
Three cranes and a tree by haskar
Three cranes and a tree

A very gloomy morning. Drizzle, low clouds and calling in the distance cranes.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

haskar

Lesley ace
I absolutely love this. Big fav
August 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love this too - something dramatic yet whimsical
August 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice black and white!
August 7th, 2023  
