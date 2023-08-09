Previous
In the garden by haskar
In the garden

Taken in the rain. These little sun was shining.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
Gorgeous color and details!
August 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a face in the center
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
August 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely detail.
August 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely
August 10th, 2023  
