Photo 2285
Instead
For people who have to work on these hot days, so-called tropical beaches have been created in shopping centers. Some even like it.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
3
0
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
people
,
city
,
summer
,
selective-colour
,
behavior
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's a bit odd, but interesting. Nice use of SC.
August 25th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is weird!
August 25th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
..and 'why not'? Like the selective colour.
August 25th, 2023
