For people who have to work on these hot days, so-called tropical beaches have been created in shopping centers. Some even like it.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's a bit odd, but interesting. Nice use of SC.
August 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is weird!
August 25th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
..and 'why not'? Like the selective colour.
August 25th, 2023  
