Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2286
From the life of ants
It's hard to take a shot from an anthill. This anthill was very big and I noticed these two ants standing on a yellow birch leaf. I believe they were guards of some entrance. They seemed to control movement. But I may be wrong.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2786
photos
246
followers
224
following
626% complete
View this month »
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
Latest from all albums
404
2283
405
2284
406
2285
407
2286
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th August 2023 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
leaf
,
close-up
,
ant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close