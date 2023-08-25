Previous
From the life of ants by haskar
From the life of ants

It's hard to take a shot from an anthill. This anthill was very big and I noticed these two ants standing on a yellow birch leaf. I believe they were guards of some entrance. They seemed to control movement. But I may be wrong.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

haskar

