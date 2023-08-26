Sign up
The birch grove
Friday and Saturday I was in the forest. Internet free only via hot-spot in my smartphone. We're going back to town soon.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th August 2023 1:22pm
pattern
forest
birch
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is so lovely
August 27th, 2023
