Thru the old gate by haskar
Returning home, we stopped in a small town of Nidzica to see the Teutonic castle. This is not an original, but a reconstruction. This is the exit gate, the only place where there was no crowd and thanks to that you can see a piece of stonework.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

haskar

