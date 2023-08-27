Sign up
Photo 2288
Thru the old gate
Returning home, we stopped in a small town of Nidzica to see the Teutonic castle. This is not an original, but a reconstruction. This is the exit gate, the only place where there was no crowd and thanks to that you can see a piece of stonework.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th August 2023 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
castle
,
gate
,
framing
