XII by haskar
Photo 2289

XII

I was at a friend's funeral. We never actually met in person, but we worked together a lot. Only now have I met his wonderful family and I regret that I didn't make the effort to meet him in person.
This is a photo from the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in Warsaw. I don't like new churches because their architecture is very bizarre. But this church is an exception, it's very nice and I'll come back one day. The station of the cross caught my attention. All made in the same style, very sparingly and stimulating the imagination.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Renee Salamon ace
What an amazing statue - it’s sad to have regrets, but it’s part of life. We can’t do it all, sadly there’s not enough time.
August 29th, 2023  
Lesley ace
An unusual but beautiful statue. Remember your friendship and don’t dwell on what didn’t happen. I imagine the family were very pleased that you were there.
August 29th, 2023  
Annie D ace
a very interesting and expressive station of the cross sculpture
August 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such an unusual statue
August 29th, 2023  
