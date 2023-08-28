XII

I was at a friend's funeral. We never actually met in person, but we worked together a lot. Only now have I met his wonderful family and I regret that I didn't make the effort to meet him in person.

This is a photo from the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in Warsaw. I don't like new churches because their architecture is very bizarre. But this church is an exception, it's very nice and I'll come back one day. The station of the cross caught my attention. All made in the same style, very sparingly and stimulating the imagination.