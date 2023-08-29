Previous
Roofs in line by haskar
Photo 2290

Roofs in line

I climbed the 150 steps to the tower to capture the almost full moon. Unfortunately, the sky was covered with clouds and I couldn't see the blue moon. This is the view from the tower on my favorite Mariensztad street.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's a lovely capture!
August 30th, 2023  
