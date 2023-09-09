Sign up
Photo 2301
It's already autumn
It is very popular in Warsaw. In every park you can meet a guy entertaining kids with bubbles. So I practiced hand-held effects with a prolonged shutter speed. Such a slight blur. The colors were bonus from nature.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
7
2
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th September 2023 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
shape
,
colour
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
September 10th, 2023
Bill Laing
ace
Absolutely fabulous!! Fav!!
September 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - takes me back to my childhood!
September 10th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That looks like fun.
September 10th, 2023
Marloes
ace
Fav ;) makes a joyfull abstract.
September 10th, 2023
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
My sister is travelling through Poland at we speak. She loves your beautiful country. I've never bern there.
September 10th, 2023
Christina
ace
Lovely colours
September 10th, 2023
