Grasshopper

I found him late in the afternoon on an oxbow lake and was very surprised by his presence. Due to the drought, the insects hid and are waiting for better times. I became so bold that I stopped carrying mosquito repellent with me. And that was a mistake. This grasshopper was just a teaser, and in a moment I also saw other insects. And the mosquitoes smelled me and started attacking me mercilessly. I quickly escaped from there. I will come back, only I will be better prepared.