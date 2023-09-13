Sign up
Photo 2305
A bit busy the last two days. This boy, impatiently waiting for the girl, was somewhat opposed to my haste.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
street
,
city
,
boy
,
candid
Dawn
ace
A nice street candid
September 14th, 2023
