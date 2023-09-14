Sign up
Photo 2306
The tricolour
I really like these linden leaves. But this is more the effect of drought than autumn.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th September 2023 5:21pm
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
drought
,
colour
