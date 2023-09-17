Sign up
Previous
Photo 2309
Found in the forest
Melampyrum nemorosum has no English name. The Swedes call this plant "Day and Night", in Poland it is called Pszeniec Gajowy. The new leaves are blue, turning green as they mature.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2816
photos
244
followers
222
following
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th September 2023 5:12pm
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
colour
Babs
ace
So pretty.
September 18th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
What a gorgeous thing and fine detail
September 18th, 2023
Tia
ace
Lovely shot.
September 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is just so pretty
September 18th, 2023
