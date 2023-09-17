Previous
Found in the forest by haskar
Photo 2309

Found in the forest

Melampyrum nemorosum has no English name. The Swedes call this plant "Day and Night", in Poland it is called Pszeniec Gajowy. The new leaves are blue, turning green as they mature.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Babs ace
So pretty.
September 18th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
What a gorgeous thing and fine detail
September 18th, 2023  
Tia ace
Lovely shot.
September 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is just so pretty
September 18th, 2023  
