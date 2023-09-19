Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2311
A leaf
I noticed this leaf because it was different and stood out from the dark green wall.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2818
photos
243
followers
222
following
633% complete
View this month »
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th September 2023 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
close-up
,
shape
,
colour
Babs
ace
Lovely detail
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close