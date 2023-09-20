Previous
In a pine forest by haskar
Photo 2312

In a pine forest

The berry leaves have fallen and no one is picking the fruit. Maybe it's a good thing, there will be more for forest animals.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Boxplayer ace
This is gorgeous - subject, viewpoint and dof
September 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image yes I’m sure there will be some animals will enjoy
September 21st, 2023  
