Photo 2312
In a pine forest
The berry leaves have fallen and no one is picking the fruit. Maybe it's a good thing, there will be more for forest animals.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Boxplayer
ace
This is gorgeous - subject, viewpoint and dof
September 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image yes I’m sure there will be some animals will enjoy
September 21st, 2023
