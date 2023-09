Cathedral of St. Mary Magdalene, Warsaw

This is the only free-standing Orthodox church in Warsaw. It was built in 1868 on a Greek cross plan and covered with five domes grouped around the largest, central one.

Sometimes I go there to church music concerts.

The church did not suffer any damage during the war. It is located on the right bank of the Vistula River, which was occupied by the Russians while on the left bank the Warsaw Uprising and literal massacre of the city took place.