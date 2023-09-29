Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2321
This will be a treat!
In the afternoon I went cycling. It was still a beautiful summer day with a temperature of 26C. The trip would be great if it weren't for these midges.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2828
photos
243
followers
221
following
635% complete
View this month »
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
29th September 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
autumn
,
net
Brian
ace
Well spotted, great capture. fav
September 30th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
The spiders are trying to do a good job of getting rid of some. Love this image.
September 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close