This will be a treat! by haskar
Photo 2321

This will be a treat!

In the afternoon I went cycling. It was still a beautiful summer day with a temperature of 26C. The trip would be great if it weren't for these midges.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
635% complete

Photo Details

Brian ace
Well spotted, great capture. fav
September 30th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
The spiders are trying to do a good job of getting rid of some. Love this image.
September 30th, 2023  
