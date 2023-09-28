Previous
Sorry but I do not understand by haskar
Sorry but I do not understand

This is contemporary art. I do not understand what's going on. To me it's just weird.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
JackieR ace
Perhaps they put bird feed in it??
September 29th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
In Denmark I saw a tree covered in babies dummies. I don't even think it had anything to do with art.
September 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
You and me also! I think they just do to see if they can get away with it!
September 29th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Could almost be an advert for le creuset Dutch ovens?!!!
September 29th, 2023  
Annie D ace
yes - confusing - does it have a title?
September 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
Curious - well captured.
September 29th, 2023  
haskar ace
@annied There was no information. This was captured next to a modern art museum. Maybe you need to go inside to understand. But I don't like conceptual art, for me it's too wordy.
September 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Maybe it is a tea tree, ha ha.
September 29th, 2023  
Annie D ace
@haskar I know exactly what you mean :) Some of the sculptures in the gardens I have been posting lately have really wordy explanations and often don't enlighten me at all.
September 29th, 2023  
