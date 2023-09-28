Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2320
Sorry but I do not understand
This is contemporary art. I do not understand what's going on. To me it's just weird.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2827
photos
243
followers
221
following
635% complete
View this month »
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th September 2023 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pot
,
art
JackieR
ace
Perhaps they put bird feed in it??
September 29th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
In Denmark I saw a tree covered in babies dummies. I don't even think it had anything to do with art.
September 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
You and me also! I think they just do to see if they can get away with it!
September 29th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Could almost be an advert for le creuset Dutch ovens?!!!
September 29th, 2023
Annie D
ace
yes - confusing - does it have a title?
September 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Curious - well captured.
September 29th, 2023
haskar
ace
@annied
There was no information. This was captured next to a modern art museum. Maybe you need to go inside to understand. But I don't like conceptual art, for me it's too wordy.
September 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Maybe it is a tea tree, ha ha.
September 29th, 2023
Annie D
ace
@haskar
I know exactly what you mean :) Some of the sculptures in the gardens I have been posting lately have really wordy explanations and often don't enlighten me at all.
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close