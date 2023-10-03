Previous
Animal or plant by haskar
Animal or plant

This is a Turkish walnut shell.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

haskar

ace
haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
What a fascinating and marvelous specimen! Love the texture and brown tones.
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a monster - lovely colour tones and textures - fav
October 4th, 2023  
