Photo 2325
Animal or plant
This is a Turkish walnut shell.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2833
photos
243
followers
221
following
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th October 2023 10:58am
close-up
,
autumn
,
shape
,
walnut
Mags
ace
What a fascinating and marvelous specimen! Love the texture and brown tones.
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite a monster - lovely colour tones and textures - fav
October 4th, 2023
