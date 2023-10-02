Sign up
Previous
Photo 2324
A bit scary
I found him in front of a shop window. He waited at night for insects flying to the light. BOB
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2324
Tags
b&w
,
shadow
,
spider
Annie D
ace
love the shadows!
October 3rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's cool!
October 3rd, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Spooky Spider! Yikes!
October 3rd, 2023
