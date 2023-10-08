Previous
The universe is constantly expanding by haskar
The universe is constantly expanding

These are fungi with interesting shapes and colors. And a bit of madness.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Lesley ace
Wow!!!
October 8th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
And another Wow! Love the edit. Favourite
October 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super cool!
October 8th, 2023  
