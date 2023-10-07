Previous
Autumn roses by haskar
Photo 2329

Autumn roses

Taken in the garden yesterday. Today there was a very strong wind and I had to do a lot of cleaning. I didn't even notice that a day had passed.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

haskar

Mags ace
So lovely!
October 7th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely!
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely antique look
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful flowers and bud
October 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful flowers and nice naked. They have an unusual color.
October 7th, 2023  
