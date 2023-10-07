Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2329
Autumn roses
Taken in the garden yesterday. Today there was a very strong wind and I had to do a lot of cleaning. I didn't even notice that a day had passed.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2837
photos
243
followers
221
following
638% complete
View this month »
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
Latest from all albums
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
85
2328
2329
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th October 2023 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
rose
,
colour
Mags
ace
So lovely!
October 7th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely!
October 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Lovely antique look
October 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful flowers and bud
October 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful flowers and nice naked. They have an unusual color.
October 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close