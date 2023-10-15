Sign up
Photo 2337
Found in moss
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2848
photos
244
followers
223
following
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th October 2023 2:40pm
Tags
autumn
,
shape
,
moss
Renee Salamon
ace
Interesting find, lovely clover, shame it’s not four-leafed
October 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2023
