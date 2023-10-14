Sign up
Previous
Photo 2336
Under observation
Quick upload. We have elections tomorrow. The current government has stolen our democracy. The elections are not fair, that's why we have citizen control. I hope this helps.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
Tags
bird
,
pov
Elisa Smith
ace
Ha ha, he’s keeping an eye on you. Good luck with the elections.
October 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Trying to figure you out. =)
October 14th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Haha that’s fabulous
October 14th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a marvellous capture!
October 14th, 2023
