Under observation by haskar
Photo 2336

Under observation

Quick upload. We have elections tomorrow. The current government has stolen our democracy. The elections are not fair, that's why we have citizen control. I hope this helps.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
@haskar
Elisa Smith ace
Ha ha, he’s keeping an eye on you. Good luck with the elections.
October 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Trying to figure you out. =)
October 14th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Haha that’s fabulous
October 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a marvellous capture!
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
