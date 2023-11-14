Sign up
Photo 2367
Walk in the rain
Gloomy and rainy days. And very short at that. That's why I decided to practice some monochrome techniques.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2880
photos
248
followers
225
following
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th November 2023 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
rain
,
umbrella
,
panning
Corinne
ace
Love this fav !
November 14th, 2023
bkb in the city
Well done
November 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very nice. I really need to read up and figure out how to do this sort of shot when it's reasonably light outside.
November 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I like it! It makes me think about a dance, I think it is because of a her pants
November 14th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Nice dreamy quality
November 14th, 2023
