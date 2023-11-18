Sign up
Photo 2371
First snow
It's actually sleet and that's why it sticks to the branches very well. Of course, I went to the forest for a long walk. This is a beautiful old oak tree with fresh wood.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th November 2023 3:38pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
forest
carol white
ace
Brrr!! Looks very chilly.Fav😊
November 18th, 2023
