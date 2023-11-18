Previous
First snow by haskar
First snow

It's actually sleet and that's why it sticks to the branches very well. Of course, I went to the forest for a long walk. This is a beautiful old oak tree with fresh wood.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
carol white ace
Brrr!! Looks very chilly.Fav😊
November 18th, 2023  
