Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2372
The last rose of autumn
Roses bloom until the first frost. These will probably be the last ones this year.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2885
photos
247
followers
224
following
649% complete
View this month »
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th November 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
rose
Mags
ace
There's just something so wonderful about roses in the snow. =)
November 19th, 2023
Kathy
ace
The pink and the white and green are so pretty together. Roses are resilient.
November 19th, 2023
Heather
ace
I agree with Kathy- those colours together in the crystalline snow make a lovely image! Fav
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close