The last rose of autumn by haskar
The last rose of autumn

Roses bloom until the first frost. These will probably be the last ones this year.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

haskar

There's just something so wonderful about roses in the snow. =)
November 19th, 2023  
The pink and the white and green are so pretty together. Roses are resilient.
November 19th, 2023  
I agree with Kathy- those colours together in the crystalline snow make a lovely image! Fav
November 19th, 2023  
