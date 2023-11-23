Previous
November ghosts by haskar
November ghosts

Freezing rain and wind. But I had to go for a walk. Three days of migraine is enough.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

haskar

gloria jones ace
Beautiful night shot...I can sympathize and empathize with you on migraines.
November 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 23rd, 2023  
