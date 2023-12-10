Sign up
Photo 2390
Photo 2390
The snow bathing
I observed the behavior of a group of sparrows. The water is frozen and the birds are bathing in the snow. They dig a hole in the snow and shower themselves with snow as they would with water.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
8
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Views
20
Comments
8
8
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th December 2023 9:50am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
sparrow
,
behavior
Lesley
ace
How cute this is
December 10th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
That's just fascinating! And very cute. So they do the same in dust, water and snow...
December 10th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Little snow bunny sparrows. How interesting
December 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
lovely shot ... so much snow!
December 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - they seem to be having fun !
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous and cute! I love it!
December 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
December 10th, 2023
KV
ace
Awww… so cool (literally & figuratively)!!!
December 10th, 2023
