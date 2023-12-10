Previous
The snow bathing by haskar
The snow bathing

I observed the behavior of a group of sparrows. The water is frozen and the birds are bathing in the snow. They dig a hole in the snow and shower themselves with snow as they would with water.
haskar

Lesley ace
How cute this is
December 10th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That's just fascinating! And very cute. So they do the same in dust, water and snow...
December 10th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Little snow bunny sparrows. How interesting
December 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
lovely shot ... so much snow!
December 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - they seem to be having fun !
December 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous and cute! I love it!
December 10th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
December 10th, 2023  
KV ace
Awww… so cool (literally & figuratively)!!!
December 10th, 2023  
