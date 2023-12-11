Previous
Star of Bethlehem by haskar
Star of Bethlehem

I tried to make the Star of Bethlehem using the ICM of Christmas tree.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Suzanne ace
Oh well done!
December 11th, 2023  
