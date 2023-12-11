Sign up
Photo 2391
Star of Bethlehem
I tried to make the Star of Bethlehem using the ICM of Christmas tree.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
4
haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2391
Tags
light
,
star
,
colour
,
icm
,
theme-december2023
Suzanne
Oh well done!
December 11th, 2023
