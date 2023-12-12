Previous
A festive abstract by haskar
Photo 2392

A festive abstract

Taken yesterday. Today I was at my mother's and when I was coming back, the doors on the train broke. Instead of doing something smart, I was doing SUDOKU on my smartphone. And so I lost two hours.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
So colourful!!
December 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
December 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Terrific abstract
December 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous photo
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise