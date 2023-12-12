Sign up
Previous
Photo 2392
A festive abstract
Taken yesterday. Today I was at my mother's and when I was coming back, the doors on the train broke. Instead of doing something smart, I was doing SUDOKU on my smartphone. And so I lost two hours.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
4
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2905
photos
247
followers
221
following
655% complete
View this month »
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th December 2023 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
abstract
,
colour
,
festive
,
theme-december2023
Margaret Brown
ace
So colourful!!
December 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
December 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Terrific abstract
December 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous photo
December 12th, 2023
