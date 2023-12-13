Previous
Upside down by haskar
Upside down

After two days of warm rain, there is no trace of winter. The pond is ice-free and the drake can gnaw algae from underwater stones.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

haskar

Rob Z ace
LOL What a great photo - it took a few seconds to realize what it was...
December 13th, 2023  
Kartia ace
🤩 great timing. I love watching ducks doing this.
December 13th, 2023  
