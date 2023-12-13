Sign up
Previous
Photo 2393
Upside down
After two days of warm rain, there is no trace of winter. The pond is ice-free and the drake can gnaw algae from underwater stones.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2906
photos
247
followers
223
following
655% complete
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th December 2023 11:01am
Tags
duck
,
pond
,
splash
Rob Z
ace
LOL What a great photo - it took a few seconds to realize what it was...
December 13th, 2023
Kartia
ace
🤩 great timing. I love watching ducks doing this.
December 13th, 2023
