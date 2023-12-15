Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2395
At the Christmas ice rink
The ice rink is very successful and there is a skate rental service on site. This is a nice gesture of the city authorities because these ice rinks are free of charge.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2908
photos
246
followers
222
following
656% complete
View this month »
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th December 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
action
,
festive
,
sport
,
panning
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice effect
December 15th, 2023
kali
ace
cool!
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close