Test of strength

These are Bongo antelopes. They are very difficult to breed, but we even have a large herd in our zoo. These guys had to put in some fun.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
