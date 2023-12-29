Sign up
Photo 2409
An old machines
A combination of old and new. This is the hall of an office complex built on the site of an old rolling mill. The interior is decorated with old machines. I kept the color because I think it is very important here.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Tags
machine
,
colour
,
details
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and details, lovely light too.
December 29th, 2023
