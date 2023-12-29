Previous
An old machines by haskar
Photo 2409

An old machines

A combination of old and new. This is the hall of an office complex built on the site of an old rolling mill. The interior is decorated with old machines. I kept the color because I think it is very important here.
29th December 2023

haskar

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and details, lovely light too.
December 29th, 2023  
