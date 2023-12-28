Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2408
A brick wall
Old ruined cemetery wall. My posts have been very chaotic lately. But excuse me, I'm hosting my family. Currently, we are wandering around offices and dealing with some very important matters that cannot be done online.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2922
photos
249
followers
221
following
660% complete
View this month »
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th December 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
brick
,
wall
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
December 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close