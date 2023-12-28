Previous
Next
A brick wall by haskar
Photo 2408

A brick wall

Old ruined cemetery wall. My posts have been very chaotic lately. But excuse me, I'm hosting my family. Currently, we are wandering around offices and dealing with some very important matters that cannot be done online.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise