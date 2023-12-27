Previous
The control panel by haskar
The control panel

This is the control panel of an escalator put into use in 1949. Currently, the resetting system has been replaced and the old one has been preserved and made available for viewing
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Intriguing. how did you find such a great subject?
December 28th, 2023  
An extraordinary subject captured so well.
December 28th, 2023  
Different!
December 28th, 2023  
Gosh - that's quite something! Who’d have thought an escalator made use of so many switches and other tweaking devices.
December 28th, 2023  
