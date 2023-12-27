Sign up
Previous
Photo 2407
The control panel
This is the control panel of an escalator put into use in 1949. Currently, the resetting system has been replaced and the old one has been preserved and made available for viewing
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th December 2023 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
device
,
warsaw
Suzanne
ace
Intriguing. how did you find such a great subject?
December 28th, 2023
December 28th, 2023
Brian
ace
An extraordinary subject captured so well.
December 28th, 2023
December 28th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Different!
December 28th, 2023
Karen
ace
Gosh - that's quite something! Who'd have thought an escalator made use of so many switches and other tweaking devices.
December 28th, 2023
December 28th, 2023
