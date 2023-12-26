Sign up
Photo 2406
Photo 2406
Old and new
Found during a Christmas walk. There are places I don't go alone, but on holidays with my family I can venture out.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2919
photos
249
followers
221
following
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th December 2023 1:52pm
Tags
b&w
,
city
,
juxtaposition
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a fabulous shot. So grungy and full of history.
December 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
amazing capture and find, what a great b/w image!
December 27th, 2023
