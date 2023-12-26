Previous
Old and new by haskar
Old and new

Found during a Christmas walk. There are places I don't go alone, but on holidays with my family I can venture out.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
This is a fabulous shot. So grungy and full of history.
December 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
amazing capture and find, what a great b/w image!
December 27th, 2023  
