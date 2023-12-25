Sign up
Previous
Photo 2405
A weather window
It's raining all the time, although sometimes there are holes in the thick clouds and we have beautiful scenes in the sky.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2918
photos
249
followers
221
following
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th December 2023 2:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
clouds
Suzanne
ace
Oh, I like that
December 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful clouds
December 26th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful and fiery with bird
December 26th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome capture
December 26th, 2023
