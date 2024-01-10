Previous
Caught in a jump by haskar
Photo 2421

Caught in a jump

I noticed this cheetah standing on a tall tree trunk. I changed the settings to serial mode and waited. It didn't take long for the cheetah to jump down to the ground. Of the six shots, only one was acceptable. The rest is abstraction.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat image
January 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
well done
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise