Previous
Photo 2421
Caught in a jump
I noticed this cheetah standing on a tall tree trunk. I changed the settings to serial mode and waited. It didn't take long for the cheetah to jump down to the ground. Of the six shots, only one was acceptable. The rest is abstraction.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2934
photos
254
followers
222
following
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th January 2024 10:45am
Tags
animal
,
zoo
,
cheetah
,
moovement
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
January 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
well done
January 10th, 2024
