Photo 2422
Photo 2422
Flash of red
It snowed this morning and then there was a thaw.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2935
photos
256
followers
222
following
663% complete
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-4
Taken
11th January 2024 10:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
red
,
plant
,
winter
,
close-up
Joan Robillard
ace
Incrediable
January 11th, 2024
