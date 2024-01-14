Previous
A cemetery alley by haskar
A cemetery alley

This is the main avenue at the Evangelical cemetery in Warsaw. In the background you can see Herman Jung's tomb from 1890.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

haskar

@haskar

Dianne
A very emotive image. Fav
January 14th, 2024  
