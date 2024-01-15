Previous
Snow storm in the city

Today we had a thaw. And suddenly in the evening there was a snowstorm. This boy probably didn't expect such weather, but he probably chose well. Due to snowfall and strong wind, there is a lot of traffic chaos throughout the city.
haskar

Suzanne ace
Really conveys the cold and the need to get home and out of it!
January 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks very wintery.
January 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cold and wintery - I am afraid I would not trust the two wheels in this !!
January 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Oh wow Haskar - this really conveys the terrible conditions..
January 15th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Look cold great street shot
January 15th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Such a cool shot showing your cold environment
January 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot
January 15th, 2024  
