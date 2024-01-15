Sign up
Previous
Photo 2426
Snow storm in the city
Today we had a thaw. And suddenly in the evening there was a snowstorm. This boy probably didn't expect such weather, but he probably chose well. Due to snowfall and strong wind, there is a lot of traffic chaos throughout the city.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
7
3
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
365
E-M1MarkIII
15th January 2024 7:17pm
night
,
winter
,
city
,
bicycle
Suzanne
ace
Really conveys the cold and the need to get home and out of it!
January 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks very wintery.
January 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cold and wintery - I am afraid I would not trust the two wheels in this !!
January 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Oh wow Haskar - this really conveys the terrible conditions..
January 15th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Look cold great street shot
January 15th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Such a cool shot showing your cold environment
January 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
January 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
